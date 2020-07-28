(CNN) A brown bear nicknamed "Papillon" after displaying an impressive talent for escaping is being sought by rangers in Italy after fleeing from his electrified pen.

Officially named M49, the four-year-old bear broke free from his enclosure in the province of Trento, northern Italy, in the early hours of Monday morning.

A spokesman for the region's local government confirmed to CNN that the bear -- affectionately named after the central character of the autobiographical novel by French writer and escaped convict Henri Charrière -- has "fled his cage multiple times."

Brown bears were introduced to the region in 1999 as part of the Life Ursus project, which sought to conserve the species in the Alps. The scheme, launched by the National Institute of Wild Fauna, has led to 100 bears living in the province today.

The aim had been for the bears to disperse, but instead they concentrated in the area, according to the spokesman, and are "fearless of humans and livestock." The animals are believed to be responsible for killing several donkeys, goats and cows.

