Thus far, 2020 has not been, shall we say, a sleep-facilitating year, but Tuft & Needle’s After Party Sale is here to help us out with that. Right now, Tuft & Needle — maker of acclaimed mattresses and cozy bedding at highly reasonable prices — is taking 15% off everything. In fact, the whole Tuft & Needle site is on sale through August 10, and you don’t need to type in a code at checkout to get the bargains.

If your mattress is going on a decade or more of use, if your pillows are perpetually deflated, or if you’ve been eyeing upgrading your starter-apartment bedding, this is your time to give the bed a refresh and finally get a good night’s rest. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale below. We have a feeling styles will sell quickly, so shop soon.

T&N Original Mattress ($505.75, originally $595; tuftandneedle.com)

T&N Original Mattress

Soft but supportive, Tuft & Needle’s Original Mattress has a satisfaction rating that speaks for itself: More than 95% of customers wind up keeping their mattress instead of returning it (though you have 100 nights to do just that if it’s not right for you). It’s made for all sleepers, has heat-trapping gel and foam to keep you cool, and features adaptive foam engineered in response to customer feedback, too.

Linen Sheet Set ($170, originally $200; tuftandneedle.com)

Linen Sheet Set

Linen sheets really are all they’re cracked up to be, thanks to their superpower of offsetting your year-round seasonal sleeping discomforts (too hot in the summer, too cool in the winter). Some hot sleepers might find them even more breathable than cotton. (Don’t forget the duvet cover and extra pillowcases.)

Percale Duvet Cover ($63.75, originally $75; tuftandneedle.com)

Percale Duvet Cover

Some prefer the rumpled look of linen, others the polish of percale. This 215 thread-count duvet cover is made from cotton that’s magically soft and crisp at the same time, plus there’s a zipper closure that makes changing the cover way less of a chore.

Hybrid Mattress ($1,270.75, originally $1,495; tuftandneedle.com)

Hybrid Mattress

Designed with both foam and spring construction, T&N’s Hybrid mattress takes the bounce you like from spring mattresses and adds to it a luxe pillow top layer filled with heat- and moisture-wicking channels.

Down Alternative Duvet Insert ($148.75, originally $175; tuftandneedle.com)

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Choose between light and medium weights for this lofty down-alternative duvet insert. Cleverly, it’s designed to be oversized to reduce the risk of duvet-stealing between partners, and there are loops at the corners so you can tie your Tuft & Needle duvet cover to it, avoiding the dreaded dropped corner for good.

Quilt ($148.75, originally $175; tuftandneedle.com)

Quilt

This useful addition to your bedding is modern but super-practical, acting as a lightweight quilt to top your sheets when your winter duvet is put away for the summer and also as a cozy layer when temperatures drop in the winter. The front’s almost half-linen, but the rest of it is cotton, so it’s easy to pop in the wash.

