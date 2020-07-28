If your fitness routine includes burning through your Spotify workout playlists while you burn calories, you need some reliable earbuds to keep the workout going. If you’re in the market for a pair that doesn’t fall out of your ear during a brisk morning walk or your daily Peloton ride, check out Amazon’s more-than-generous deal on the Powerbeats Pro, one of our favorite true wireless earbud models.

Powerbeats Pro ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

Powerbeats Pro PHOTO: Amazon

You can save about $50 off Powerbeats Pro’s usual price right now — that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. They’re totally wireless, offering nine hours of listening time (24 with their charging case). Plus, they feature volume and track controls on each earbud, as well as auto play and pause.

These earbuds were meant for listening in any situation, but we particularly like them for when we’re engaged in any physical activity. In fact, we named the Powerbeats Pro one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds of 2020, praising them as the beat earbuds to power any workout. When we tested the Powerbeats during brisk biking and jogging sessions, they didn’t move around at all. That’s all thanks to their malleable, bendable ear hooks and comfortable fit.

Plus, it’ll take more than sweat to stop these earbuds from functioning, thanks to their IPX4 resistance to dust and water, so you’re good to go during quick workouts or intense races to the finish. We also loved their bass-heavy sound performance — they sound great, from pop to classic rock and everything in between.

It’s also important to mention that with the Powerbeats Pro, you get the same hardware that’s in the AirPods Pro, just in a different package. This allows for quick pairing with Apple devices and an equally painless connection for those using Android.

Ready to get your lift on? Be sure to go in with these bad boys in tow, especially now that they’re marked down.

