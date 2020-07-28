Plugable might have just released the ultimate work-from-home accessory: a $24.95 USB-C dongle that turns one port into three and simplifies your laptop or tablet docking experience. Better yet, you can save an additional $5 and score it for $19.95 right now on Amazon by checking the $5 coupon box before adding it to your cart.

Plugable’s USB-C Multiport Adapter turns a single USB-C port into a USB-C port capable of power, a standard USB-A port and an HDMI port. And each port is up to snuff. The USB-C can handle up to 60 watts of power from a charger and works with larger workstations. The HDMI port supports up to a 4K resolution, and the USB-A port is 3.0 (the most recent standard) with support for 5 Gbps transfers.

It’s designed for the Apple ecosystem, with support for the iPad Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but it works with non-Apple USB-C devices as well, including Dell’s XPS line and the more recent Surface devices. With a laptop or tablet, you can charge it, connect it to an external display and even plug in another peripheral like an external hard drive.

PHOTO: PLUGABLE

For those working from home, it’s a great way to reduce clutter and costs. For $24.95, you won’t need to purchase another adapter. It’s also pretty simplistic and minimalistic with a white paint job and a pretty compact design. Notably, it undercuts Apple’s own USB-C Digital AV Adapter, which has the same ports and costs $69.99.

Plugable’s USB-C Multiport Adapter is up for order right now. You’ll score an additional $5 off, and it’s backed by a 24-month warranty. If you’ve been looking for an adapter, you’re getting a new laptop or tablet for the school year or you just want to spruce up your dongle setup, this seems like a no-brainer.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.