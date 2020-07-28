Whether you’ve worn out your favorite pair of jeans or your selection of shorts is in, well, short supply, it’s an ideal time to restock on all things denim — and more — thanks to Levi’s Summer Stock-Up Event. Running now through July 31, customers can take 30% off everything at Levi’s, whether you’re after a classic pair of Levi’s 501s, some on-trend high-waisted cutoff shorts or new play clothes for the kids.

The Levi’s sitewide sale doesn’t end there, though: You can also take another 40% off all sale items, meaning there are some great deals to be had in the already discounted clearance section. Plus, there’s free shipping to make it all even sweeter. Just use the code MORESUN at checkout to take advantage of all of it.

Read on for some of the best picks for men, women and kids, below.

511 Slim Cut-Off 10-Inch Men’s Shorts ($35, originally $50; levi.com)

These everyday shorts might fit close to the leg, but you’ll still have plenty of freedom to stroll, bike and chase toddlers in these khaki Levi’s shorts that happen to look good with, well, everything.

Trucker Jacket ($48.99, originally $89.50; levi.com)

Thanks to an almost half-price discount, the question “Should I get a denim jacket?” has never had a clearer answer. This icon from Levi’s has been around since 1967, and you can get it a size up or down for a closer or more oversized fit.

541 Athletic Taper Levi’s® Flex Men’s Jeans ($41.99, originally $69.50; levi.com)

For the guys who never skip leg day, these athletic-fit jeans are a little roomier than standard fits in the thighs (or “quads,” in gym-speak). They’re also made from Levi’s Water

550 Relaxed Fit Men’s Jeans Big & Tall ($34.99, originally $69.50; levi.com)

The antithesis of skinny jeans, these relaxed-fit jeans are comfortable and roomy for all-day wear. They’re also available in non-big-and-tall sizing.

721 High Rise Skinny Women’s Jeans ($41.99, originally $69.50; levi.com)

A classic wardrobe staple, now almost $30 off.

Bike Shorts ($29.97, originally $40; levi.com)

Behold, daisy-patterned bike shorts for a ridiculously cute homage to your ‘90s summers — and the newest edition to your work-from-home wardrobe.

501 Original Cropped Women’s Jeans ($68.60, originally $98; levi.com)

Great with this summer’s casual uniform of ‘90s-style sneakers and trusty tees, these jeans have been around almost 150 years — the first jeans ever, according to the company — and the style is still a classic.

501 Original Women’s Shorts ($52.97, originally $70; levi.com)

The shortened version of the above jeans are perfect for summer, thanks to a waist-defining fit and a bit of distressing.

Baby 12-24M Indigo Knit Hoodie ($25.19, originally $42; levi.com)

Baby’s first denim jacket couldn’t get any cuter — or more iconic. And it’s not scratchy or stiff against their skin; in fact, it’s lined with knit fabric for extra comfort.

Big Girls (7-16) Pull On Leggings ($17.49, originally $30; levi.com)

Pull ‘em on and get out the door. These jeans come in three shades. so one can always be in the rotation for busy mornings.

Slim Fit Flex Stretch Little Boys Jeans 4-7 ($25.19, originally $42; levi.com)

Not quite skinny jeans, these slim-fit jeans have stretch enough for active little ones to move freely.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.