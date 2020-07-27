(CNN) NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has beamed back an amazing photo showing summertime on Saturn.

Hubble captured the image on July 4, when the giant planet was 839 million miles from Earth, according to a statement from NASA released Thursday.

It shows what summertime is like in Saturn's northern hemisphere, which is pointed toward Earth, and a slight reddish haze can be seen over the area.

Scientists say this may be the result of heating due to increased sunlight, which could affect circulation or the ice content of the atmosphere.

Another possibility is that more sunlight leads to changes in how much photochemical haze is produced.

