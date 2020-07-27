Think social distancing is hard? For these animals, it's second nature

(CNN) Exposed to a sick American bullfrog tadpole, a healthy tadpole will do its best to stay away. Garden ants and even lobsters also know to stay away when one of their own is sick.

These animals are better at social distancing than we are.

For many humans, social distancing feels like the most unnatural thing in the world, but in other parts of the natural world, it's the norm.

When an infected animal gets too close, other animals have learned to stay away.

To see if animals behaved differently around infected animals in order to protect themselves from getting sick, researchers have been conducting studies over the past couple decades.

