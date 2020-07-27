Red Lobster restaurant saves rare blue lobster

(CNN) A rare blue lobster has received a reprieve after a restaurant sent it to an Ohio zoo for conservation instead of consumption.

An Akron Zoo Facebook post on Sunday said a Red Lobster employee who found a blue lobster in a delivery to the Cuyahoga Falls eatery recognized just how rare the creatures are.

About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue, according to the zoo. The blue shell is due to a genetic anomaly.

An Akron Zoo staff member picks up the lobster from the Red Lobster restaurant.

Red Lobster staff named the blue lobster Clawde after the restaurant's mascot and contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which then reached out to the zoo.

"Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him," the zoo said on Facebook.

