MLB's Miami Marlins cancels home opener after coronavirus outbreak among players and staff, ESPN reports

(CNN) The Miami Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles set for Monday has been canceled due to a number of Marlins players and staff testing positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, eight players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total cases on the team to at least 14. This is the first game to be canceled this season.

The positive tests come just days after MLB began its abbreviated 60-game season, which had been delayed from its usual April opening because of the pandemic, and already threaten to upend the young season.

Contact tracing of Miami's opponents shows how quickly the virus might spread through the league.

The Marlins played two exhibition games against the Atlanta Braves last week and played three games against the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday to Sunday. The Marlins did not travel back to Miami after the three-game series ended Sunday as they remained overnight for more testing.