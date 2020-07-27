5,000 health care professionals call on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state-wide mask mandate

(CNN) With 432,747 confirmed coronavirus cases, Florida is now at the center of the US Covid-19 outbreak, prompting a union for one of the state's largest healthcare systems to seek a mask order.

Florida is second only to California in confirmed cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

So to help curb the spread of the virus, the Jackson Health employee union representing more than 5,000 nurses, physicians and health care professionals is demanding that Gov. Ron DeSantis issue a state-wide mask mandate, according to a news release issued by the group.

"With Miami-Dade the new epicenter of coronavirus with over 100,000 positive cases, and Florida cases now surpassing New York, it's critical that the state follow health restrictions including putting in place a mask requirement to control this crisis," the release said.

DeSantis has recommended the use of masks but has not issued a mask mandate statewide. Jackson Health is the one of the largest health systems in the state of Florida.

