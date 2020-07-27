California State University will require students to take an ethnic studies or social justice class to graduate

(CNN) Students who enroll at California State University (CSU) in the coming years will be required to take course in ethnic studies or social justice to graduate.

The university system's board of trustees voted last week to approve the new general education requirement, which goes into effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. It's the first major change to CSU's general education requirements in 40 years, according to a news release

"This action, by the CSU and for the CSU, lifts Ethnic Studies to a place of prominence in our curriculum, connects it with the voices and perspectives of other historically oppressed groups, and advances the field by applying the lens of social justice," CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement.

"It will empower our students to meet this moment in our nation's history, giving them the knowledge, broad perspectives and skills needed to solve society's most pressing problems. And it will further strengthen the value of a CSU degree."

Ethnic Studies generally refers to the interdisciplinary study of race and ethnicity in the US. It focuses principally on the histories, experiences and perspectives of four major marginalized racial identities in the US: African Americans, Asian Americans, Latinx Americans and Native Americans.

