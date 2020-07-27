Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower vandalized for at least fourth time

(CNN) The Black Lives Matter street mural outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan was vandalized again Sunday morning, according to the New York Police Department.

This marks at least the fourth time the mural has been vandalized since it was created on July 9.

A 32-year-old Rochester, New York, resident allegedly approached the mural just after 10 a.m. Sunday, threw white paint over a portion of it and smeared it with his hands, NYPD Detective Carrie Reilly said. Mark David Hutt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and given a desk appearance ticket, Reilly said.

The NYPD doesn't track the number of times the mural has been vandalized, Reilly said. CNN has previously reported on three separate incidents surrounding the mural last week.

CNN has reached out to the New York City mayor's office for comment and to determine if the office keeps track of how many times the mural has been vandalized.