Chief of critical care at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center passes away due to Covid-19 complications

(CNN) Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of critical care who treated the sickest Covid-19 patients at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center, succumbed to the virus at the age of 56 Saturday, the hospital confirmed to CNN.

"Joe was more than a trusted colleague; he was also a true friend to many," Sister Helen Amos, executive chair of Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees, and Dr. David Maine, Mercy Health Services president and CEO, wrote in a letter to the hospital community, which was forward to CNN by the hospital's spokesman and also shared on Facebook

"He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. And when the global pandemic came down upon us, Joe selflessly continued his work on the front lines -- deeply committed to serving our patients and our City during this time of great need. His memory will live on as an example to us all."

Members of Costa's family were not immediately available for comment to CNN -- Hospital spokesman Dan Collins told CNN that the family is not giving media interviews at this time.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun , David Hart, Costa's husband of 28 years, said his late husband was the bravest man he knew.