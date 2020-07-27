Lewis Hamilton clarifies anti-vaccine Instagram post after backlash

(CNN) Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified his views on a potential coronavirus vaccine after sharing an anti-vaccination post on social media.

driver faced fierce criticism on Monday after uploading the video, which accuses Microsoft founder The 35-year-old Mercedesdriver faced fierce criticism on Monday after uploading the videowhich accuses Microsoft founder Bill Gates of lying about coronavirus vaccine trials, to his Instagram story.

In Hamilton's since-deleted post -- originally posted by content creator King Bach -- Gates is interviewed on CBSN about progress on a vaccine to combat Covid-19.

During the conversation, the computer magnate-turned-philanthropist dismissed claims about side effects that have been reported during clinical trials and rubbished suggestions that he wants to embed tracking chips in the vaccines.

A screenshot from July 27 of Lewis Hamilton's Instagram stories.

King Bach -- whose real name is Andrew Bachelor -- wrote in his accompanying caption: "I remember when I told my first lie."