Why I've been so vocal about my mom's Covid-19 story

Fiana Garza Tulip is a PR/marketing/sales professional who has represented a number of Fortune 500 companies in her 20+ year career. A Texas native based in Brooklyn, she received degrees from UT Austin and the Parsons school of design. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As my husband and I packed up the rental car on July 19, strapped our 11-month-old into her car seat, and began the drive from Brooklyn, New York, to Dallas, Texas, I couldn't help but wonder how in the world we got here. I was going to Texas ... by car ... on my 40th birthday ... with plenty of masks and hand sanitizer in tow to say a final goodbye to my mother, Isabelle Papadimitriou, who died from Covid-19 on July 4.

For friends and family members of Covid-19 victims, public policy and leadership failures can too often be obscured by private grief and drawn out, exhausting timelines, which include making funeral arrangements in the middle of a pandemic.

Isaac, Fiana's brother, with Isabelle and Fiana in November 2016.

Add to that the feeling of being just one case in, at the time of writing, over 16 million cases globally , and it's easy to see how a loved one could feel too inessential to try to make a big difference.

But I want to remind everyone who has been personally affected by this virus that your stories and voices are important, and I encourage you to use them to the best of your abilities to hold our leaders accountable.

A pandemic is a public health crisis unmatched in scale that requires a leadership and policy response commensurate with the challenge. In the United States, President Donald Trump and governors have shirked that responsibility, downplaying the severity of the crisis and pushing a false narrative that we need to choose between public health and the economy. This is beyond irresponsible. It is flat out wrong and has contributed in creating a situation where countless deaths have occurred, including the death of my mother, a respiratory therapist who died a preventable death.

