Israel says it exchanged fire with Hezbollah in thwarted attack near Lebanese border

(CNN) Israeli forces said they exchanged fire with Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday after the Iran-backed group staged an attack in a disputed region.

Israel's military said that a Hezbollah cell comprising between three and five militants armed with assault rifles crossed the demarcation line, known as the Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon by "a few meters," then the Israeli military opened fire with small arms and tank fire.

Hezbollah denied staging an operation against Israel. The group said a civilian home was hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Lebanese town of al-Habaria.

"The Islamic Resistance affirms that there has been no clash or shooting from its part in the events of the day until now. Rather, it was only one party, which was the fearful, anxious and tense enemy," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said on a conference call with reporters: "We spotted them as they moved close to the Blue Line, monitored them and tracked them. Shortly after they crossed the Blue Line, we engaged and were able to thwart the attack. We confirmed visually that the terrorists fled back to Lebanon."

