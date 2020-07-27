Author and photographer Kate T. Parker captured the spirited individuality of her subjects in "The Heart of a Boy." Featured here are seven of those boys who shared their thoughts with Parker. "Playing the piano helps me express my feelings." -- Alexander L., age 12. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing

"When I get bored, I bite my nails. When there are times when I'm doing nothing, I try to do something." -- Jaice, age 7. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing

"I've learned that you've got to make the most of everything and have fun where you can. I appreciate the simple things like going outside in my yard and running around." -- Jude, age 13. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing

"I am not the fastest or the strongest. I don't like to play sports that much. But I love making art. There are so many things to draw." -- Mahin, age 7. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing

"When I'm drawing, my characters come alive, and it's as if they are right there speaking directly to me." -- NIcholas, age 13. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing

"I prefer to be my own self because when I am ... I just am." -- Oisin, age 6. Kate T. Parker/Workman Publishing