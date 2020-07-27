(CNN) The flu vaccine significantly lowered the risk of heart attacks, strokes and some other cardiovascular conditions for people at high risk, researchers reported Monday.

Yet these high-risk adults are less likely to get the vaccine than others, the researchers told an American Heart Association meeting.

Adults over 50 who got flu vaccines during a hospitalization had a 28% lower risk of a heart attack the following year. They also had a 47% lower risk of a mini stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), 85% lower risk of cardiac arrest and 73% lower risk of overall death.

The researchers looked at the rate at which the flu vaccine was administered to hospital patients who are at high risk for flu and its complications. This includes people over the age of 50, HIV/AIDS patients, people in nursing homes and those who are obese.

Only 168,325 patients were vaccinated during hospitalization out of more than 7 million high-risk patients hospitalized, based on the 2014 National Inpatient Sample, the largest database of US hospitals.

