Boys may be hiding their feelings less amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Lisa Selin Davis, CNN

Updated 4:45 AM ET, Mon July 27, 2020

Author and photographer Kate T. Parker captured the spirited individuality of her subjects in "The Heart of a Boy." Featured here are seven of those boys who shared their thoughts with Parker.
Author and photographer Kate T. Parker captured the spirited individuality of her subjects in "The Heart of a Boy." Featured here are seven of those boys who shared their thoughts with Parker. "Playing the piano helps me express my feelings." -- Alexander L., age 12.
"When I get bored, I bite my nails. When there are times when I'm doing nothing, I try to do something." -- Jaice, age 7.
"When I get bored, I bite my nails. When there are times when I'm doing nothing, I try to do something." -- Jaice, age 7.
"I've learned that you've got to make the most of everything and have fun where you can. I appreciate the simple things like going outside in my yard and running around." -- Jude, age 13.
"I've learned that you've got to make the most of everything and have fun where you can. I appreciate the simple things like going outside in my yard and running around." -- Jude, age 13.
"I am not the fastest or the strongest. I don't like to play sports that much. But I love making art. There are so many things to draw." -- Mahin, age 7.
"I am not the fastest or the strongest. I don't like to play sports that much. But I love making art. There are so many things to draw." -- Mahin, age 7.
"When I'm drawing, my characters come alive, and it's as if they are right there speaking directly to me." -- NIcholas, age 13.
"When I'm drawing, my characters come alive, and it's as if they are right there speaking directly to me." -- NIcholas, age 13.
"I prefer to be my own self because when I am ... I just am." -- Oisin, age 6.
"I prefer to be my own self because when I am ... I just am." -- Oisin, age 6.
"I like cooking better than sports. In sports, you can't change up the rules. You have to dribble the ball or pass the ball a certain way. But with recipes, you can change them up and still have something great to eat." -- Rohaan, age 9. Gallery photos excerpted from "The Heart of a Boy: Celebrating the Strength and Spirit of Boyhood." Copyright © 2019.
"I like cooking better than sports. In sports, you can't change up the rules. You have to dribble the ball or pass the ball a certain way. But with recipes, you can change them up and still have something great to eat." -- Rohaan, age 9. Gallery photos excerpted from "The Heart of a Boy: Celebrating the Strength and Spirit of Boyhood." Copyright © 2019.
