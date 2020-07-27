Master body-weight movements: How to reboot your workout routine

Join Dana Santas for a seven-part series to learn how to reboot your workout routine — and stick with it. Here's Part II.

(CNN) In Part I of this seven-part fitness series, we started our journey by learning how to strengthen our mind-body connection and practice breathing to create good posture. We also eased into an exercise habit with a daily walk.

Now we'll get you moving in the right directions — literally. This set of exercises focuses on functional body-weight movements in all planes of motion.

Just think about the ways you use your body to move effectively in daily life.

You push your arms forward to reach for things. You pull doors open, squat down to tie your shoes and bend from your waist to pet a dog. You rotate to grab and latch your seat belt and stabilize through your core to sit and stand upright.

And we do all of this while moving around, forward, backward and side to side.

