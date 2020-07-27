(CNN) Rescuers in northern Germany have managed to save a young eagle owl who was trapped at the bottom of a 130-foot well at a ruined castle.

Police in the town of Bad Segeberg were alerted on Saturday afternoon by a local who could hear the bird hooting in distress, according to a statement issued by the fire service Monday.

Rescuers used a spotlight to illuminate the well and could see the bird at the bottom, but they were unable to lure it into a net.

The rescuer wore breathing apparatus to go down the 130-foot well.

Tests showed that the air quality was poor just a few meters into the shaft, so they lowered an oxygen bottle into the well to help the owl breathe.

Then a rescuer wearing breathing apparatus abseiled down the well, packed the young animal into a bag and sent it back up the rope before following themselves.

