Tarte’s known for making some of the best eyeliner out there, and now that we’re starting to get out of our lockdown slump, it’s time for the makeup to come out of the drawer — and maybe get a little refresh after a quarter of a year of being ignored. Enter Tarte’s incredible Friends & Family Sale, which starts today and runs through July 31.

Members of the brand’s Team Tarte club, which is free to join, can take 30% off some of the brand’s best-selling products with the code BESTIES, while those who’d rather not sign up can still get 25% off. Plus, you get free shipping on orders over $40, so shop away (prices below are calculated at 30% off) — and those spending more than $55 get a free Clean Queen Hand Sanitizer thrown in free (use the code FREE at checkout to snag the bonus item).

One of the highlights from the sale is the brand’s famously good Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner, which made our list for best liquid eyeliners for 2020 — as well as the rest of their best lipstick, eye makeup, skincare, palettes, and more.

Double Take Eyeliner ($16.80, originally $24; tartecosmetics.com)

Double Take Eyeliner

This vegan formula is one of Tarte’s best-loved products. It’s a two-in-one, with both a liquid and gel pencil formulation that you can use separately or together. If you want to go with a full-on cat’s eye, line your lashes tight to the lash line with the gel part of the pencil, then add in a retro-glam wing with a swoop of the liquid eyeliner — it’s hard to mess up too much, thanks to a flexible tip that disperses the color evenly. Speaking of, the liquid is notable for being as fast-drying as it is, leaving behind a semi-matte finish on your cat-eye once it dries.

After you’ve added the eyeliner to your cart, check out a few of our other Tarte favorites, below:

Tartelette in Bloom Clay Palette ($20.30, originally $39; tartecosmetics.com)

Tartelette in Bloom Clay Palette

The rose and bronze tones take you from summer right into fall and winter — and the highly pigmented tones will last all day long. We love the range of matte and delicately shimmering shades in this palette. Plus, each has an anti-smudging superpower thanks to an Amazonian clay infusion.

Shape Tape Concealer ($18.90, originally $27; tartecosmetics.com)

Shape Tape Concealer

Available in 30 different shades, Tarte’s incredible Shape Tape concealer has almost 20,000 five-star reviews. Whether you wear it with foundation or just to cover up the odd blemish, it gives you coverage for 16 hours and won’t cake up on you a few hours in. Plus, it helps smooth out fine lines if that’s what you’re after, too. (P.S. If you’re nervous about guessing the right shade for you, Tarte has a shade finder quiz you can take.)

Maneater Mascara ($16.10, originally $23; tartecosmetics.com)

Maneater Mascara

Some mascaras make you choose between volume, curl and length — this one does all three in just one coat. Not to mention, you won’t get flaking, smudging or clumping with this formula and brush, which boasts more than 500 bristles for precise separation.

Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner ($14, originally $20; tartecosmetics.com)

Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner

If you’re out all day (or *wistful sigh for the old days* all night), this is the eyeliner to get you through. It boasts up to 12 hours of longevity, and it has a super-skinny but flexible tip that makes it easy to get super-precise or as bold as you want. It’s also available in a gel pencil if liquid’s not your thing.

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint ($14, originally $20; tartecosmetics.com)

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

With a range of shades that go from everyday to turn-up-the-drama, Tarte’s matte liquid lipstick gets great marks, thanks to its staying power (eight hours!) and full coverage that dries the second you apply it (no awkward runny color-bleeding here).

Deep Dive Cleansing Gel ($17.50, originally $25; tartecosmetics.com)

Deep Dive Cleansing Gel

One of Tarte’s best-selling skincare products, the brand’s Deep Dive Cleansing Gel has five-star reviews all the way — and it deserves them, thanks to its (vegan, derm-tested) ingredients that include lavender for toning, Indian gooseberry for brightening, and provitamin B5 to make your skin glow.

