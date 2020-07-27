Starting in March, Americans found themselves spending an unprecedented amount of time at home. Naturally, they began wanting to seriously upgrade their living space and bring the great outdoors inside. For many, that meant getting lots and lots of plants.

If you’ve looked on Instagram lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least one of your friends’ apartments turn into a lush, gorgeous garden. As of writing, there are a whopping 33 million posts simply hashtagged #plants that show an array of rich green and yellow houseplants basking in the sun on windowsills and bookcases.

“People realized that it was a really nice hobby in terms of calming you and grounding you and having something to distract you,” says rare plant collector Alessia Resta (@apartmentbotanist). “I always say I ‘get’ to spend time with my plants, not that I ‘have to’ spend time with them.”

So now that you may find yourself with a growing collection of plants in your home or outdoor space, what to do about them? Especially if you’ve been told to come back into work for the first time since winter, how can you keep your beloved plants thriving?

We spoke to plant experts who have been collecting long before the Covid-19 pandemic to help you turn your new hobby into a sustainable lifestyle. And if you’re ready to lean even further into your newfound pastime, we’ve got some tips for you as well.

Bolstering your basics

Watering

To ensure plant success, it’s important to make sure you’re giving your plants enough water. However, according to Agatha Isabelle (@plant.ma), the most common mistake for new plant parents is not neglect but overwatering.

“Overwatering is the No. 1 killer,” says Isabelle. “When people want to get into plants, they’re overthinking the watering and they end up drowning the plants accidentally. When people first get into plants, they doubt themselves. An easy plant might not need to be watered once a week.”

Thankfully, there are a number of tools you can use to make sure your plant is getting just the right amount of water.

“Everybody has been home with the plants,” says plant collector Kamili Bell Hill (@plantblerd). “They can pay very close attention to the watering needs and when it needs to be watered. The No. 1 thing they need to get a hold of is that their watering schedule is going to change now that they are out of the house.”

Potting

However, it isn’t the watering schedule but rather your pots that have the biggest impact on success and can be a make-or-break factor.

“I keep all my plants in terracotta pots, which are easy [and] affordable, and everything looks nice,” says Resta. “They’re great in terms of aeration, and if you have a heavy hand with watering, they’re going to help you not kill your plants.”

Many plant owners also love the aesthetic of a beautiful planter. Watch out, though — many more ornate pots lack drainage holes, leading to root rot and overwatering. “My biggest, hardest no-no is using a pot with no drainage,” says Bell Hill. “Everyone wants the pretty pot, but you need to let the water come out. It’s not negotiable.”

Of course, the type of plant matters as well. More low-maintenance options include the prickly pear cactus, hedgehog aloe, sansevieria moonshine, ponytail palm and money tree.

Below are some great pots for all styles, all of which have appropriate drainage to keep your home looking beautiful and your plants healthy and hydrated.

And just to double-check yourself and make sure your plants aren’t too dry — or drowning — you can take a reading of your soil with these moisture meters.

Leveling up your collection

Once you’ve mastered the lighting in your living space (direct, indirect, shade), the next step is to understand how humidity and temperature impacts your plants, especially as the seasons change.

“The biggest thing I’ve had to do is change my humidity in my apartment and be able to provide a lot of moisture, so I’ve got a few humidifiers,” says Resta. “In general, my little pro tip is that I try to keep my apartment at a cooler temperature throughout the entire year so my plants aren’t shocked in the winter. That’s a common problem.”

In regions that experience all seasons, October until April is typically dormant season, where plants don’t grow very much. May through October is when many plants start to grow and blossom. However, if plants are used to being in cooler temperatures, they might get shocked when the temperature heats up (and vice versa), especially if that change isn’t something the plant would deal with in its natural habitat.

For higher-maintenance plants, like the fiddle leaf fig, a great way to regulate temperatures in apartments is through humidifiers. Here are our picks to keep your plants cozy year-round.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.