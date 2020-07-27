We recently named Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus the best budget tablet money can buy, and you can get it even cheaper right now. Instead of paying $109.99 for the Fire HD 8 Plus, the current promotion drops it down to $79.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus ($79.99, originally 109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

And if you had your eye on a different Fire HD tablet, you’re in luck: Amazon is discounting the entire Fire HD tablet lineup, with savings of up to $50. Here are all of the tablets included in the promotion:

Amazon Fire HD 8 ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition ($89.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Amazon Fire HD 10 ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are the newest tablets in Amazon’s lineup, featuring an updated design, faster performance and new colors. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and 2GB of memory, while the HD 8 Plus comes with the same storage amount but 3GB of memory and wireless charging capabilities.

In our testing, we found the extra memory and the Qi-compatible wireless charging feature to be worth the price difference. Because of the extra memory, multitasking was a little smoother, and the addition of the wireless charging stand turned the Fire HD 8 Plus into an Echo Show-like device while the tablet was charging.

Meanwhile, those with little ones at home should consider the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. It’s the base model Fire HD 8, but it comes with a year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives parents and kids access to thousands of age-appropriate apps, books and videos. Plus, it comes with a worry-free guarantee, meaning Amazon will replace the tablet, no questions asked, if there’s an issue like a cracked screen or water damage.

Also noteworthy: The Fire HD 10 is the largest tablet of the lot, boasting a 10.1-inch Full HD 1080p display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life.

All of Amazon’s Fire tablets run a modified version of Google’s Android operating system called Fire OS. The experience is heavy on Amazon products and services, like direct access to Amazon’s online store, Amazon’s Appstore for Android apps, Kindle and Prime Video.

For anyone looking for a tablet to watch their favorite shows, read a book or browse the web, the Fire HD tablets are an inexpensive and worthy option. And thanks to the current Amazon promo, they’re even more affordable — and irresistible — than usual.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.