Everyone needs a good pair of headphones, and Beats Solo Pro is at the top of our list. Better yet, this top notch pair is currently on sale at Amazon for $229.95, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Beats Solo Pro ($229.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

Beats Solo Pro

We’ve been big fans of the on-ear wireless headphones since we first reviewed them, eventually dubbing them our top pick for noise-canceling headphones. These wireless headphones, available in six colors, are super sleek with a matte finish and the classic, glossy Beats logo emblazoned on the side.

The headphones feature an Apple H1 headphone chip, which allows for quick pairing with your Apple devices. (If you’re using an Android device, simply download the Beats app for quick pairing capability.) The H1 chip also provides “Hey Siri” functionality if you’re using an iPhone.

Meanwhile, Active Noise Cancellation is a main feature of the Beats Solo Pro. Surrounding noise is blocked out via to the microphones inside the headphones, overall reducing about 70% of background noise. On the other hand, the headphones also feature transparency mode to amplify ambient sound, so you’d be able to hear someone calling your name even while using the headphones.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the extensive battery life of these headphones. Beats says you’ll get 22 hours of listening time while using noise cancellation mode, and 40 hours of battery life with noise cancellation off. Plus, a 10 minute charge, will add 3 hours of battery life to this pair.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.