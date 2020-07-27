Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he believes his country will no longer need to fight wars because its nuclear arsenal guarantees its safety, according to North Korean state media.

"With our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will be no more war on this earth, and our country's safety and future will be secured forever," Kim said in a speech, North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

Speaking to a group of veterans on the 67th anniversary of the armistice that effectively ended the Korean War, which fell on July 27, Kim said that nuclear weapons would allow North Korea to defend itself "against any high pressure and military threats of imperialists and hostile forces."

North Korea has for years framed its pursuit of nuclear weapons as purely defensive and meant to deter attempts at invasion or regime change. But some experts say nuclear weapons will embolden Pyongyang, allowing the Kim regime to adopt more hostile and bellicose policies while deterring adversaries from responding to lower-level aggression.

Regardless of the reason why North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles needed to deliver them, Kim's comments Monday are an important reminder of just how difficult it will be to strike a deal that sees Pyongyang give up a program it views as a key to its own survival.

