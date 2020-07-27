This country regrew its lost forest. Can the world learn from it?

Costa Rica's lush rainforests are home to hundreds of rare species. Endangered great green macaws, with wingspans of up to 90 centimeters, raucously fly through the canopies.

Photos: Paradise restored: how Costa Rica saved its biodiversity

Of the 300 plus known species of hummingbird worldwide, at least 50 can be found in Costa Rica. The tiny birds hover and dart from flower to flower, drinking nectar through their long, narrow beaks.