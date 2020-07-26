The southern Texas area struck hardest by coronavirus was hit with a hurricane, governor says

(CNN) Texas officials grappling with coronavirus are now working a second front after Hurricane Hanna made landfall on the southeastern part of the state Saturday evening and now threatens parts of the state with flooding.

"Any hurricane is an enormous challenge," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Saturday. "This challenge is complicated and made even more severe, seeing that it is sweeping through an area that is the most challenged area in the state for Covid-19."

The governor issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in the state and has also issued a federal emergency disaster declaration request. Urging extreme caution, Abbott warned residents across the state not to forget about the virus because of the storm.

Officials in Hidalgo County, where several of the affected cities are located, reported overwhelmed hospitals last week filled to capacity and a judge ordered residents to shelter at home following upticks in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

"This is a time in response to a hurricane where sometimes people will come together, come together to shelter, come together just as close family come together, as friends come together to respond," Abbott said. "That coming together will continue to provide the ability for Covid-19 to transmit from one person to another."

