A baby and 2 adults are killed when a small plane crashes in a Utah backyard

(CNN) A small plane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood, killing at least three people, police said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 aircraft carrying six people crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Three people aboard the plane were killed, including the pilot, an adult female and a 9-month-old baby, West Jordan police said. The other three people on board -- including two other children -- were injured.

A Piper PA-32 aircraft, similar to the plane in this photo, crashed in a Utah neighborhood Saturday.

The crash also damaged three homes, West Jordan city spokesperson Tauni Barker said.

