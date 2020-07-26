One man killed and a suspect is arrested after shots fired during protests in Austin

(CNN) One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting during protests in Texas, police said.

Officers were at the scene monitoring protesters gathered in downtown Austin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement when shots rang out Saturday night, police spokeswoman Katrina Ratcliff said.

They found one adult male with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Ratcliff said.

Initial reports indicated that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim, Ratcliff said.

The suspect was detained and is cooperating and there is no longer a threat to the public. No other injuries were reported.

