Poland's decision to leave treaty aimed at preventing violence against women sparks criticism

(CNN) Poland's decision to leave a European treaty aimed at combating violence against women has sparked criticism the day before the country said it would begin the withdrawal process.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro announced Saturday that Poland will take the first step needed to withdraw from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on Monday, according to the state-run Polish Press Agency.

The Istanbul Convention, which is the first legally binding treaty of its kind in the world, aims to protect women against violence and to help bring about the end of discrimination against them.

Guy Verhofstadt, the former Prime Minister of Belgium, described Poland's decision as "scandalous" in a tweet on Sunday.

"Violence is not a traditional value. EU and all of its members signed, because Europe stands for human rights, equality and decency," he added.

