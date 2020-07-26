India's PM says the country's fight against Covid-19 has proven the world wrong

(CNN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that his country's response to the pandemic has defied global expectations.

"The way Indians came together to fight against coronavirus in the last few months, we have proved the world wrong," Modi said Sunday, while delivering his monthly radio address to the nation.

India has the third-highest number of virus cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million recorded instances of Covid-19 and 32,060 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University

Modi claimed the coronavirus recovery rate was better in India than in other countries but warned that the threat of the disease remained.

"We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning," he added.

