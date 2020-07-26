A woman's stolen teddy bear contained a recording of her dying mother. Now celebrities are trying to help her get it back.

(CNN) The teddy bear wore a red and white dress with a white jean jacket. Like other stuffed animals, it was a relic of its owner Mara Soriano's past.

But for the 28-year-old Vancouver resident, the bear wasn't just a forgotten object. It carried a message: Her dying mother's final voice recording to her.

Last week, amid a hectic move, the bear -- packed in a bag with other valuables -- was stolen from outside of the U-Haul Soriano and her fiance had rented to pack their belongings.

"It was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she'll always be with me," Soriano told CNN. "I hugged it every time I missed her."

Now, Soriano is searching for the bear -- and others, including a handful of celebrities, are trying to help.

Read More