WNBA dedicates season to Breonna Taylor and Say Her Name campaign

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 4:40 PM ET, Sat July 25, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The sneakers of Breanna Stewart #30 of Seattle Storm during the game against the New York Liberty.
The sneakers of Breanna Stewart #30 of Seattle Storm during the game against the New York Liberty.

(CNN)Before the start of its 2020 campaign on Saturday, the WNBA dedicated the season to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name movement, which raises awareness for Black female victims of police violence.

The New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm held a 26-second long moment of silence in honor of Taylor, who was 26 years old when she was killed.
Before the moment of silence, Layshia Clarendon of the Liberty spoke about the league's dedication this season.
New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes the ball up the court during the first half against the Seattle Storm, with the BLM printed in the background.
New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes the ball up the court during the first half against the Seattle Storm, with the BLM printed in the background.
"We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was murdered over 130 days ago in her home," Clarendon said.
    "We are also dedicating this season to Say Her Name Campaign, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice for Black women," she added. "Black women who are so often forgotten in this fight for justice, who do not have people marching in the streets for them."
    Read More
      The first game of the season was scheduled for May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
      The court, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where all the games will be played this season, also featured the words "Black Lives Matter" printed on the edge.

      CNN's Jabari Jackson contributed to this report.