Seattle protest declared a riot after demonstrators throw explosives and rocks, police say

(CNN) A protest took a violent turn in Seattle Saturday as police there declared the demonstration a riot.

Demonstrators have thrown large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers, police said in a series of tweets . Protesters have also set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, the tweets read.

Crowd continuing to throw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers. pic.twitter.com/3gTGJUonUt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with the riot on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said. Three officers have been injured, including one who was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

The other two officers were treated and have returned to duty, police said.

