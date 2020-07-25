16 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police in Seattle, authorities say

(CNN) Seattle protesters threw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers Saturday, police said. Others set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, police said in a series of tweets. They described the protests as riots.

Crowd continuing to throw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers. pic.twitter.com/3gTGJUonUt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

At least 16 people have been arrested on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said. Three officers have been injured, including one who was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

The other two officers were treated and have returned to duty, police said.