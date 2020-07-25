1 person stabbed as thousands protest in Portland; authorities earlier used tear gas on crowd

Portland, Oregon (CNN) One person was stabbed in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, police said, after another night of protests saw tear gas used on the crowd.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said a crowd emerged outside the federal courthouse, at first peacefully listening to speakers.

About 11 p.m. local time, people began shaking a fence while other people shot fireworks over it. Police then "attempted to disperse the crowd using various munitions," the statement reads.

Federal agents also began a more forceful response to push the protesters back. Bright flashes and smoke filled the air along with the sounds of loud explosions.

Live video feeds showed federal agents dispersing tear gas and flash bangs from behind the heavy metal fence set up as a barricade between the justice center and protesters.

