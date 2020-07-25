The pandemic's unlikely pet: Chickens

(CNN) At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the food supply in America was in question. Images of barren grocery store shelves, cleared out meat sections and empty freezer aisles littered the internet.

It was then that Gillian Frank and his wife, Kathryn Jones, both 41, discussed getting pet chickens. "Wouldn't it be kind of a fun hobby? And it would ensure that we had eggs -- if we got chickens," Frank told CNN.

Frank, who's a historian at the University of Virginia and his wife, who's a lawyer, both grew up in the suburbs of Toronto. Owning chickens had never been an aspiration of theirs, until now. Plus their 8-year-old, Charlotte, absolutely loved the idea.

Charlotte named the six chickens after her favorite women's rights activists, Supreme Court justices, and pop singers.

In April, they added six chickens to the backyard of their Richmond, Virginia home. They already had two dogs and two cats, but Frank said the chickens are actually much lower maintenance than the other pets.

