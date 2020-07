A man using a prosthetic mask stole more than $100,000 at casinos, prosecutors say

(CNN) A prosthetic mask, counterfeit driver's licenses, and personal information obtained on the internet. That's how federal authorities say a Michigan man allegedly managed to steal more than $100,000 from casino patrons in Michigan and Kansas.

John Colletti even went as far as disguising himself as an elderly man to evade suspicion, federal prosecutors say.

Colletti, 55, allegedly targeted his victims by illegally obtaining their personal information and then using counterfeit driver's licenses to withdraw funds from their personal bank accounts via self-service kiosks at the casinos, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Michigan Thursday.

The kiosks, operated by Global Payments Gaming Services , are used by the casino industry for bill-breaking, jackpot processing, cash withdrawals, cash advances, and ticket exchanges, among other services, according to the complaint.

The kiosks require users to insert their driver's license and the last four digits of both their Social Security number and phone number before checking account funds can be withdrawn. Each victim had previously enrolled to have their bank accounts linked to their profile in Global Payments' "VIP Preferred Program," the complaint said.

Read More