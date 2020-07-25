Huge black bear captured relaxing in a pool is one big summer mood

(CNN) A woman in Virginia was delighted when a large black bear decided to take a nap in a kiddie pool she had in her backyard.

Regina Keller, no stranger to bears, has been taking pictures of the wildlife in her backyard for 12 years.

Her home is remote and backs up to the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Virginia, so she is used to a variety of furry visitors including deer, bears, foxes, and squirrels.

On July 19, she was watering her flowers when a large male bear wandered into her yard.

"This was the biggest one I've seen this year," Keller told CNN.

Read More