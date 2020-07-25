The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus

(CNN) Philadelphia took another step towards removing a statue of Christopher Columbus on Friday when the city's historical commission voted 10-2 in favor of removal.

The final decision for removing the statue from Marconi Plaza rests with the Philadelphia Art Commission, which is tentatively scheduled to take up the matter on August 12, Lauren Cox, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney, told CNN.

"This week's meetings were an important opportunity for members of the public to share their opinions about the future of the Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza," Cox said in a statement. "The administration believes we made a strong case for the relocation of the statue and will await the final decision of the Art Commission."

The commission heard hours of testimony from the public, the majority of whom wanted the 144-year-old statue to stay, according to CNN affiliate KYW . But City Public Arts Director Margot Bert said that preliminary findings from an online survey showed that 80% were in favor of removal, KYW reported.

Discussions over removing the statue come amid a nationwide reckoning over race and a debate over the display of certain statues, like those representing figures from the Confederacy