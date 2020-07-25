Two teens charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor

(CNN) Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor who was reported missing in March, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Junseok Chae, an associate dean for research and an engineering professor, was reported missing on March 25 after he did not return home from work, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Gabrielle Austin, left, and Javian Ezell are facing murder charges in Chae's death.

The break in the case came after police in Shreveport, Louisiana, responding to a suspicious vehicle call, encountered Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, both 18, according to the sheriff's office. A third person who was with the suspects was not identified.

"Officers determined the vehicle belonged to Professor Chae and obtained statements from the individuals which led them to believe Chae may have been the victim of a homicide," the statement said.

Shreveport police contacted the sheriff's office on March 30.

