Dozens killed in fresh wave of violence in Nigeria

(CNN) Dozens of people were killed in a spate of attacks in northwestern Nigeria suspected to have been carried out by militia groups targeting communities in the southern Kaduna state, local government officials told CNN.

The sporadic attacks have gripped the region since January and caused the displacement of hundreds of residents, according to human rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which has a base in Kaduna.

"At least 27 people were killed within a 24-hour period between 19 and 20 July in attacks by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity on communities in southern Kaduna state," CSW said

"The attacks are a part of a campaign of violence targeting communities in southern Kaduna which has been ongoing since January 2020, and is characterised by murder, looting, rape, abductions for ransom and forced displacement," the group added.

Dr. Elias Manza, chairperson of the Zango Kataf local government area in Kaduna state, told CNN that the region had been targeted by militants in at least three separate attacks across the last month.

