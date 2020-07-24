First chicken to ever cross the road was likely in Southeast Asia, scientists say

(CNN) The first chicken to ever cross the road was likely in Southeast Asia, new research has revealed.

Despite the prevalence of chickens -- they outnumber all other birds on the planet with approximately 23 billion cluckers worldwide -- centuries of scientists have struggled to determine exactly where they originated and how they were domesticated.

Previous studies suggested that chickens were domesticated in northern China during the Neolithic era sometime around 8050 BC or the Indus Valley Civilization around 2000 BC, in what is now Pakistan and northwest India. Many scientists believed two separate origins -- both India and China -- also made sense.

But now a new study published in the journal Cell Research has contradicted those findings.

Scientists analyzed 863 genomes from a worldwide sampling of chickens and found that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient chickens that lived in what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

