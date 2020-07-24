Washington state was the first in the US to confront the coronavirus. Now it's battling a resurgence

Yakima, Washington (CNN) Robert Cordova knows the coronavirus is far from controlled in Washington state. Cordova, his brother, sister, grandmother and mother have all tested positive for the virus.

Cordova's mother, 54-year-old Bertha Cordova, is an essential worker at a fruit packaging plant in rural Yakima County, and she believes she brought the virus home.

"She would only go to work, come back, wash her clothes, wash her mask and take a shower just to be clean," Robert, 17, said. "We took it serious from day one."

While the rest of the family experienced mild symptoms, Bertha was hospitalized with Covid-19 for nearly a month. She spent several days in a coma.

The Cordova family accounts for five of the more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington, a threshold the state surpassed on Thursday as it witnesses a resurgence of the virus.

