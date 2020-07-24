University of Kentucky faculty members call for renaming stadium, campus buildings

(CNN) Some University of Kentucky faculty members are calling for the renaming of all campus buildings that memorialize "enslavers, Confederate sympathizers...and other white supremacists," including famed Rupp Arena, home of the university's basketball team.

The demands were outlined in a letter published Thursday that also called for the university to hire more black professors, among other requests.

The arena is named after Adolph Rupp, a prominent basketball coach who refused to integrate his team after the Civil Rights Act, according to associate professor of history Anastasia Curwood. The University of Kentucky's perennially successful basketball program won the 2012 Division I NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with the Wild Cats winning the second most titles among its Division I peers.

"It signals who matters and who doesn't," said Curwood, who also heads the university's African American and Africana Studies program. "The black people do not feel comfortable in that stadium, and see it as sort of this monument to someone we know is racist, someone who was very publicly racist."

Faculty in the AAAS program sent the letter in response to what it saw as an "insufficient" effort by the university's president to address racism on campus, according to Curwood.

