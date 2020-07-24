At least 19 people got Covid-19 after attending a county fair in Ohio, health officials say

(CNN) The health department in Pickaway County, Ohio, has reported at least 19 cases of Covid-19 among people who attended the county fair last month.

Additionally, there are three cases among family members of those who attended the fair in Circleville, Pickaway County Public Health said in a report. A death that may be linked to the fair is under investigation.

In its report, the public health department outlined problems observed at the event held June 20-27.

Not all staff and food vendors adhered to guidance from health officials for wearing masks, the report says. The food vendors "allowed condiment bottles to be set out for use by any attendee of the fair," which allowed "for a significant amount of spread of COVID-19 disease from fair attendee to fair attendee," the report said.

"For the Pickaway County Fair Board and people executing the fair planning and event, there was a lack of implementation on the precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the health department's report said.

Read More