NBA players are dedicating their post-game interviews to Breonna Taylor

With the NBA season officially resuming on July 30, players such as LeBron James are using their platforms to dedicate their post-game interviews to Breonna Taylor .

"I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said.

When asked what the next step should be to get her justice, he replied, "We want the cops arrested who committed that crime."

Months after Taylor's death, there are continued calls for justice in her killing.

"As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice," James added. "That's what it's all about. What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong. This is the wrong situation that's going on in my eyes and a lot of other eyes -- not only here in America but around the world as well."

Taylor's mother, Tameka Palmer, has spoken to a number of other NBA players, including star guard Chris Paul. They have expressed their support and wanted to learn more about Taylor's case, family attorney, Lonita Baker, told CNN.

"They don't want basketball to be a distraction for what's going on in the country," Baker said. "So, this is their medium to call for reform and changes.

"One of the most important steps right now -- for the family and the community -- is that the officers are held accountable."

James isn't alone, as players across the NBA are focusing their interviews on Taylor.

"Before we start, guys, my answer is just going to be 'justice for Breonna Taylor' -- that's going to be my answer for everything. So, I'm just letting you guys know now," Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said during an interview with reporters. "Justice for Breonna Taylor."

A reporter asked Smart if he were to hypothetically ask him about team defense, what would his answer be.

"That's my answer -- justice for Breonna Taylor," Smart responded.

At least seven players from six different teams openly shared Smart's sentiments while speaking to reporters.

Warm-up shirts worn by WNBA players will also have the words "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" alongside Taylor's name on the back.

The WNBA season is set to kick off on July 25.