An injured hiker recorded himself while stranded at Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours

(CNN) A California man who got stranded in Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours is already looking forward to his next hike.

Robert Ringo was hiking near Quail Mountain when fell and broke his leg, CNN affiliate KESQ reported. Crying out for help, Ringo started recording his near-death experience.

"I started trying to at least turnover so I could get onto my back," he told the affiliate. "And when I did, it was just unbelievable pain."

Ringo, who had shared his location with his son before he left last Thursday, knew there wouldn't be service in the mountains.

"That's just something that I always do," he said.

