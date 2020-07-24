Harry and Meghan sue over 'intrusive' pictures of son Archie

London (CNN) Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are suing over paparazzi photographs of their toddler son, Archie, their lawyer said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in California, where the family now lives.

"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," lawyer Michael Kump said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," he said.

Kump works at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP, attorneys for the duke and duchess.,